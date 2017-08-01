Mary Berry Will Judge a New Cooking Series Set to Rival the Great British Baking Show

Mary Berry has a new gig—but she isn’t straying far from her roots.

The 82-year-old, best known for judging contestants on the Great British Baking Show, will now join the BBC’s newest culinary program titled Britain’s Best Cook.

The news comes nearly a year after Berry announced she would be leaving GBBS—along with hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc—after it moved to a different network, Channel 4. Berry also announced she would have a new project with the BBC last November, but details are just now emerging about what the show will entail.

Berry will be joined by presenter Claudia Winkleman and a second judge who has yet to be named, and the new show will feature 10 contestants cooking dishes that define modern British home cooking—which presumably includes more than just baked goods.

“I am never more at home than when I have my judging hat on,” Berry said in the BBC statement. “This series is going to encourage proper home cooking, which I have always championed, and I cannot wait to start. Claudia, for me, is the icing on the cake.”

Although the premiere date and time have yet to be announced, it is likely the new show will take over the Great British Baking Show‘s primetime slot.