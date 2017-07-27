Martha Stewart Finds Snoop Dogg ‘Very Attractive’—But Insists She Doesn’t Smoke Marijuana with Him

They’re two of the most unlikely pairs on television — but things between Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are strictly professional.

The Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party co-hosts earned themselves an Emmy nomination for the undeniable chemistry they have on the their VH1 reality show, leading many to wonder whether their odd couple’s working relationship would translate into a hot romance.

Stewart, 75, was asked that very thing during a visit to Fox-5’s Good Day New York on Wednesday. And she was quick to stress that Snoop is “out of the picture” as a “boyfriend.”

“Snoop is younger than my daughter,” she said of the 45-year-old rapper, adding that she wouldn’t even “fool around once” with him. “We have to have to have a professional relationship, don’t we Snoop?”

That doesn’t mean Stewart doesn’t appreciate Snoop — but just as his friend. “He is very attractive, I must say, he really is an attractive human being,” she said. “Everybody likes him. It’s so nice that he’s popular, and the guests really enjoy him and respond to him nicely. And he has a great sense of humor. He’s fast!”

“Snoop is a lot of fun to work with,” she added.

So if they’re such friends, does that mean that Stewart’s smoked marijuana with Snoop? Not so much. “The moment I signed the contract, I vowed — and I don’t smoke anyway, it hurts my throat — I vowed never, ever to step into the trailer, that trailer that’s on the lot,'” she said. “And I just sort of like, I can take a whiff in the air.”

“My only addiction is my iPad,” she joked later.

Snoop confirmed the sentiment, telling PEOPLE earlier this year, “I’ve smoked around her, but she don’t partake.”

She may not have learned to smoke weed, but Stewart has learned a lot working with Snoop.

“He’s always saying, ‘Teach me to learn, Martha.’ So I’m teaching him my way, and he’s teaching me the world of rap, the world of black entertainment,” Stewart said. “On some of the programs, I’m the only white person there. And the rappers have a vocabulary that’s kind of hard to understand if you don’t really listen. So I’m having the greatest time. Really, it’s a merge of cultures. ”

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party returns for a second season — with guests like P. Diddy, Queen Latifah, RuPaul, Wanda Sykes, and Kate Upton — on Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on VH1.