Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Recreated That Iconic Ghost Scene and We Are Here For It

Is it getting hot in here or is it just the promo for season two of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party?

The star duo — Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg — are reminding us just why we love them so much with a hilarious spoof on the iconic pottery scene from 1990’s Ghost.

In the clip, posted on Stewart’s Instagram, the legendary homemaker is in a dark room and cracks an egg into a blender bowl then turns it on to start mixing up what is sure to be an attention-grabbing scene with Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody playing in the background.

After unbuttoning her white collared shirt, she starts frosting the cake while it spins on a platter — imitating the famous scene starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze where they attempt to create a piece of pottery.

Their chemistry in the kitchen is undeniable — check out the new trailer for "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" and see what @marthastewart48 and @snoopdogg have cooking up in season two. @vh1 A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Snoop, dressed in a white tank and bandana, then approaches Stewart and takes a seat behind her while they link fingers and frost the rest of the cake. At one point, Stewart reaches back to have Snoop lick frosting off her fingers.

The pair is returning for the second season of their hit cooking show, which features celebrity guest stars to judge their respective dishes. Although the trailer may seem a bit sensual for the duo, Stewart says their relationship is strictly business (and obviously playful).

“He is very attractive, I must say, he really is an attractive human being,” Stewart previously told Good Day New York. “Everybody likes him. It’s so nice that he’s popular, and the guests really enjoy him and respond to him nicely. And he has a great sense of humor. He’s fast!”

Season two premieres Oct. 16 on VH1.