Martha Stewart Says Pumpkin Spice Is for ‘Basic Bitches Only’

Martha Stewart is making her opinion on a fall-favorite ingredient known.

During her visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, the domestic diva got a question from a viewer about pumpkin spice. “Martha, is pumpkin spice-everything delicious or for basic bitches only?” they asked.

“The latter,” Stewart responded without hesitation. And her answer was a hit with Cohen.

“Wow! Martha Stewart says pumpkin spice is for basic bitches, you guys. I love this—this is the greatest moment of this show ever!” he said.

The return of the pumpkin spice latte—and basically every other food flavored with the spice mix—has become the tell-tale sign that fall is ushering in, often times before most of us are ready for summer to be over. Starbucks announced they were bringing back their signature drink with a 24-hour livestream on September 1, but pumpkin spice coffee had started popping up on shelves as early as the beginning of August.

Stewart isn’t the only celebrity chef to voice her aversion to the ingredient. Last year, Anthony Bourdain named pumpkin spice as one of the food trends he would very much like to see die, among juice cleanses, gluten-free foods, and the “overuse of the word ‘artisanal.'”

“I would like to see the pumpkin spice craze drowned in its own blood,” he said.