Take a Tour of Martha Stewart’s Amazing Farmhouse Kitchen and ‘Ancient’ Apple Orchard

The space boasts six burners, three ovens, a deep fryer, grill, commercial refrigerators and a restaurant-grade Salamander broiler. “The reason I love the Salamander is because a broiler is normally enclosed in your oven and there’s no air circulation,” explains the cohost of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party . “Here the air is right in there and you get a crispier steak, a more succulent chop, a more beautiful piece of fish. These are a great investment if you are planning a new kitchen.”

“This is the hub of my home,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue , on newsstands Friday. “In fact, I have a couple other houses—a weekend house in the Hamptons and a wonderful house up in Maine—and there too, the kitchen is the hub of my home. I really love kitchens.”

It should come as no surprise that Martha Stewart ‘s kitchen is one of the most impressive spots on her Bedford, N.Y. estate.

The kitchen is also home to Stewart’s favorite tool: her La San Marco 85 E Espresso Machine. “If my desk is the heart of the home, and the kitchen is the heart of the home, then this is the brain,” she says. “It’s where I make cappuccino.”

Not only does Stewart make her own daily cup of java there, but she’s also treated many guests to homemade cappuccinos. “One day I came into my kitchen and I was getting dressed, and sitting right here at the counter—because I had invited them anytime they were in the neighborhood—was President and Mrs. Clinton,” says the author of the Slow Cooker cookbook. “They were sitting here waiting for their cappuccinos. It was so much fun to entertain the Clintons.”

Right outside the kitchen, on her 150 acres of land, is Stewart’s “favorite ancient apple tree” on her expansive orchard. The lifestyle expert—who shares her home with eight peacocks, three cats, five dogs, horses and chickens—makes applesauce, apple pies, apple fritters and a dozen other treats with the harvest. As for the apples that fall onto the ground, Stewart and her team turn them into 30 to 40 gallons of apple cider every weekend, which she shares with her coworkers and friends.

“I’ve planted hundreds of apple trees on the property,” she says, “because I really like to plant for the future.”