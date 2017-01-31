Martha Hunt Says She Eats ‘More Than Usual’ Before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

In the days leading up to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, you may think the models are eating less and watching their diets carefully — but you’d only be half right.

Martha Hunt says that while she tries to eat cleaner during the 72 hours before the show, she actually eats “more than usual” in anticipation of the sparkly runway.

“I just make sure I get protein in every meal,” she tells The New Potato. “I’ll have Greek yogurt or eggs for breakfast, sushi for lunch, and salmon/chicken/or meat with vegetables and healthy carbs for dinner.” Her snacks throughout the day typically involve peanut butter or almond butter.

The extra calories are to help keep her energy up during intense workouts. “Last year I amped up the workouts leading up to the show,” she says. “I probably worked out five times a week for three weeks.” Aside from looking incredible in lingerie, her modified diet also had unexpected added benefits: “I noticed my nails and hair were growing faster than normal before the VS show,” she says, “so maybe that was due to me eating more protein and overall healthier foods.”

During the other 11 months out of the year, Hunt reaches for breakfast foods like a “delicious and hydrating” smoothie made with Greek yogurt, coconut oil, flax, berries, banana, almond butter and almond milk. “At work I’ll have an omelet from catering, and if I’m traveling, I love a good egg and cheese bagel from Blackseed Bagel,” she says.

If she’s cooking at home, Hunt’s go-to recipe is Ina Garten’s roast chicken with veggies. And of course there are the occasional — and “embarrassing” — cheat days. “Even though I live in the city known for pizza, I order Dominos pepperoni pizza with extra sauce once in a while. I also love Chick-fil-a, and am elated that it is finally in NYC! I Postmates it!” she admits. “Baked Cheetos and Talenti salted caramel ice cream are other favorites…comfort food is very important to me.”