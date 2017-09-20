Mario Batali and Jimmy Fallon Had a Champagne-Fueled Birthday with Paul McCartney

Now this is what birthday dreams are made of.

Mario Batali and Jimmy Fallon celebrated their joint birthdays on Tuesday with a little bubbly and a lot of great music. After watching Paul McCartney‘s concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the good friends kicked it backstage with the former Beatles star.

Each of them took to social media to show off the enviable afterparty, which included a champagne toast, birthday cake (on paper plates!) and an appearance from Questlove.

“They say it’s your birthday @jimmyfallon @mariobatali have a happy one,” wrote McCartney, quoting the Beatles hit “Birthday.”

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Made ‘Love Pickles’ for Demi Lovato—But She Wasn’t Having It

had a blast last night in the BK with music royalty !!! A post shared by Mario Batali (@mariobatali) on Sep 20, 2017 at 3:48am PDT

Batali, 57, retweeted the photo calling the musician “#yumbang” and shared an adorable selfie from backstage. “Had a blast last night in the BK with music royalty !!!” he wrote.

As for Fallon, before he even got to the festivities for sweets and bubbly, McCartney got all of the Barclays Center celebrating mid-gig. With the late-night host in prime seats on the floor, McCartney spotted him from the stage.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

“Wait a minute, who’s this guy? Hey, wait a minute, is that Jimmy, Jimmy Fallon? Happy birthday Jim! Okay Jim, this is especially for you and the other people who’ve got a birthday,” the singer said from the stage.

The whole arena then serenaded the newly minted 43-year-old as he graciously waved to the audience.