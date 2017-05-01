Mario Batali Predicts a ‘Violent Revolution’ Could Happen in America Over Food

Mario Batali is never one to shy away from a political opinion.

In an interview with LinkedIn’s Daniel Roth, a rather innocuous question about food trends took a decidedly serious turn when the celebrity chef brought up his vision of the future effects of income inequality.

“I think what’s gonna happen is the rich people are gonna eat the rich people’s food and everyone else is not,” he said. “And what I will suggest is that we might be looking at a violent revolution in 25 years in America based almost exclusively on access to good food.”

If that sounds like a sinister premonition, Batali doesn’t see it that way. “I don’t think violent revolution is necessarily so bleak,” he continued. “If you look at the new tax codes, just rewarding the rich for being rich is a very short-term vision for what should be happening in the richest country of all time.”

Batali, an outspoken critic of President Trump, extrapolated his views to include environmental regulations, which have been rolled back significantly under the current administration. “As we look at torturing our planet, beating the carbon out of it, and looking at the way these people are going to manage what we consider to be the big things that we should all be sharing, I don’t see violence as out of line.”

Roth notes that after the interview, Batali clarified that he does “not condone” revolution but also does not “think it unrealistic to think that people forced into an untenable situation without the option of improvement or a path to a better life may be faced with very few options other than a radical change of government.”

Despite his views on the state of the country, The Chew host says this “shouldn’t diminish anyone’s passion or excitement” about food trends, citing the “greatest restaurant experience” of his life at the ultra high-end Alinea in Chicago. “I love that full on experience,” he said. “But the price tag…”

Batali is a pal of Barack and Michelle Obama, and catered their final state dinner at the White House in 2016.