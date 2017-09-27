Mario Batali’s Bucatini all’Amatriciana Recipe

Mario Batali’s Bucatini all’Amatriciana

The chef’s own favorite recipe is a perfect example of his simple-meets-satisfying cooking.

2 tbsp. kosher salt

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

12 oz. thinly sliced guanciale, pancetta or high-quality bacon, coarsely chopped

1 large red onion, cut lengthwise in half and then into ¼-inch-thick half-moons

3 garlic cloves, sliced

1 ½ tsp. crushed red pepper

1 ½ cups tomato sauce

1 lb. uncooked bucatini pasta

Pecorino Romano cheese, freshly grated

1. Bring 6 quarts water to a boil in a large pot over high; add salt.

2. While water comes to a boil, heat olive oil in 12-inch straight-sided skillet over medium-low. Add guanciale, onion, garlic and red pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened and meat has rendered much of its fat, 15 to 20 minutes.

3. Drain all but ¼ cup of fat from skillet. Add tomato sauce to skillet; increase heat to medium-high, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring often, until slightly thickened, 6 to 7 minutes. 4. While sauce simmers, add bucatini to boiling water, and cook until very firm, 1 minute less than package directions; drain. 5. Add pasta to sauce, and toss to coat. Top with grated cheese.

Serves: 4

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes