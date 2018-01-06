'Queen of Setting Trends!' Twitter Praises Mariah Carey for Slamming Brunch, Inventing 'Linner'

Don’t expect to see Mariah Carey at brunch anytime soon.

The 47-year-old “We Belong Together” singer revealed on Saturday that she’s not a fan of the late morning meal.

“A friend called and asked me to do brunch. Come on.. I don’t do brunch, it’s daytime!!,” Carey wrote on Twitter.

Of course, this being Mimi, she had a backup plan.

“I suggested linner instead” Carey wrote — defining the term as “a late dinner!”

“Linner is the new brunch,” she added in a hashtag.

Carey’s tweet was praised by her fans, who quickly wrote off bunch and embraced “linner” — one even dubbing Carey the “queen of setting trends.”

“Listen, if Mariah Carey says linner is the new brunch, then we all call brunch linner now. The queen has spoken!” another fan said.

Others called Carey’s infamous “I don’t know her” quote as the new go-to message given when invited to brunch.

It should come as no surprise that Carey prefers a late dinner. The singer has been seen in the past at restaurants and clubs for late-night snacks after concerts and events.

She did the same thing on New Year’s Day, hours after expressing her disappointment over not being given any tea to drink between the two songs she performed on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

“Found my tea! 🍵,” she enthusiastically proclaimed on social media, alongside a picture of herself — still dressed up in her glamorous New Year’s attire — taking a sip from a cup at an after-party.