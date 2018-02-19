Mandy Moore's Pantry Is Insanely Organized — Take a Look Inside

After officially moving into her new California home, Mandy Moore has already begun stocking her shelves in a very pristine manner.

The This Is Us star‘s friend and lifestyle blogger Emily Schuman shared a peek inside Moore’s pantry, which is impeccably organized. “Pantry dreams realized,” Schuman posted alongside snaps of the brightly lit space.

Moore’s walk-in pantry features several different rows of sleek white shelves and groupings of different categories, such as condiments and oils, more than 17 rolls of paper towels, and wine and champagne ready to pop open.

The space also features several lazy Susan spice racks, a white KitchenAid stand mixer, a tea set, and grey bins for holding different snacks and ingredients.

The clean lines and bright white aesthetic carries throughout Moore’s picture-perfect Pasadena home, where she just moved in with her fiancé Taylor Goldsmith.

The actress has been sharing updates as construction took place, giving her followers a sneak peek of the gorgeous space designed by Sarah Sherman Samuel.

Take a full tour of of the actress’ Pinterest-worthy home here.