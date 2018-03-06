Luke Bryan Says Katy Perry Keeps Snacks Stashed on Set of American Idol: 'She Gets Hangry'

Bon Appétit, baby!

While sitting down with Good Morning America on Tuesday, Luke Bryan revealed that his fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry likes to have food within arm’s reach on set.

“Katy keeps snacks stashed,” shared the country superstar. And as for her snack of choice? “You know the little Ritz with the cheese?” he added. “Katy’s going to be so mad at me when this gets back.”

Bryan also joked that Perry’s snacking tendencies are not only best for her, but probably best for those around her, too.

“Yeah we can see Katy when it’s snack time…she’s like I need my snacks,” Bryan laughed. “She gets hangry.”

The “Swish Swish” singer— who has worked with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak—is known to adhere to a healthy lifestyle. In fact, Pasternak actually encourages his clients to eat three meals and two snacks a day—though we’re not sure cheese-filled crackers really qualify.

During his GMA appearance, Bryan also dished on what judge Lionel Richie is like behind the scenes, and what it really takes to dish out the tough criticism.

“It’s interesting. It’s a little out of my comfort zone to just pick people apart, but you have to,” he said. “It’s what you signed up for.”

American Idol premieres March 11 on ABC.