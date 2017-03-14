Not Sure How to Pronounce ‘Gyro’? Luke Bryan and Jimmy Fallon Are Here to Help

Luke Bryan may be a country superstar with countless hits, but we have a feeling this new song might just soar to No. 1.

The singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday and helped solve a food problem many of us face — how to correctly pronounce ‘gyro’.

The vertical rotisserie-style meat that is stuffed into flatbread with toppings is a popular street food dish in New York City, which is where Bryan and Fallon’s music video begins.

When ordering lunch from a food cart, Fallon orders a falafel plate and then Bryan is stumped on how to pronounce his: “The, uh, you know, the, uh, that thing there,” he says, pointing at a gyro on the menu.”The brown stuff that you, uh, (makes slicing motion), you know.”

For more celebrity food news, follow People Food on Facebook.

The video then breaks to a recording studio where Bryan is belting out his confusion on how to say it correctly.

“I was born in southwest Georgia, always tried to make my daddy proud,” he sings. “But of all the things I learned there, never learned how to say that word out loud.”

WATCH THIS: Try This Healthy, Cheap Late-Night Snack

RELATED: Curtis Stone’s Veggie Flatbread Sandwich Is the Perfect Quick Lunch

Fallon starts singing along before they pull out a chart and hilariously point to all of the different ways to pronounce it.

Sitting in the back of a pick-up truck — like how most country songs end up — the duo continues to sing about how they thought they were cultured, but apparently are not.

So how does one really pronounce it? Find out in the final chorus of the song.