Lucky Charms Debuts a New Marshmallow for the First Time in a Decade

Eating a bowl of Lucky Charms just got even more magical.

On Monday, General Mills announced that for the first time in a decade, it’s adding a new permanent marshmallow to its sugary-sweet cereal slated to hit shelves this March.

The colorful new addition—a white unicorn with purple and blue highlights—will join the current mainstays: heart, star, horseshoe clover, blue moon and red balloon marshmallows—and replace the hourglass, which was retired earlier this month.

Lucky Charms/Instagram

It is also the first-ever marshmallow to be chosen by the people.

Lucky Charms reached out to fans via Instagram and Twitter for new suggestions. “If you could pick the #NextLuckyCharm, what would it be? Use an emoji to tell us!” they posted on social media.

After looking over fan’s emoji ideas which included sunshine, mermaids, and puppies — the beloved unicorn earned its rightful place. (It comes as no surprise that the unicorn was the chosen one considering the craze around Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino last summer.)

“Our goal is to not only create a cereal that families and cereal fans will love and enjoy, but to inspire magical possibilities and help spark imagination and fun no matter what the age,” said Josh DeWitt, marketing manager of Lucky Charms. “That’s why, after 10 years, we decided to introduce a new charm with the help of the keepers of magic themselves – kids. They spoke, and after hearing their love for the magical unicorn, we listened.”

Fans couldn’t help but express their excitement on Twitter.

“Love it #Dreams do come true! #unicorn,” wrote one Twitter member.

Forget having a bad day. They have made a unicorn lucky charms marshmellow!!!! Everything is going to be fine.

“Forget having a bad day. They have made a unicorn lucky charms marshmellow!!!! Everything is going to be fine.

” wrote another.

YES 🦄unicorns in lucky charms

BREAKING NEWS

LUCKY CHARMS HAS ADDED MORE MARSHMALLOWS

LIFE

IS

GREAT

We can’t wait to get our hands on a bowl.