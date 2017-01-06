Check Out Luann de Lesseps’ Elegant, 6-Tier Wedding Cake

At Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps‘ dream wedding to Tom D’Agostino Jr., every detail was sweet — and the food was no exception.

The black tie ceremony, which took place in Palm Beach, Florida on New Year’s Eve, was attended by over 250 guests, including fellow Housewives Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Cynthia Bailey, Kelly Bensimon and Marysol Patton.

Dinner was quite the elegant feast, catered by Daniel Boulud’s Cafe Boulud. Guests enjoyed chilled lobster, roasted tenderloin, red wine-braised short rib, carrots and black garlic, and potato mille-feuille. They washed it all down at an open bar pouring rosé, French wines, champagne and Tito’s Vodka.

And of course, it’s not a wedding without a cake…or two. Made by Jennifer Reed of Sugar Monkey, the first was a classic-looking six-tiered red velvet cake with the couple’s initials, T and L, and traditional bride-and-groom figures on top. For the groom’s cake (and surprise birthday cake), they had a confection shaped like a bottle of Tito’s vodka (D’Agostino Jr.’s favorite drink).

With her new husband, three gorgeous dresses, great friends and great food, de Lesseps couldn’t be happier. “This is the wedding I dreamed of as a little girl,” she says. “I’m a hopeless romantic.”

