New Low-Fat Avocados Officially Exist

Unlike many Instagram food trends, it’s looking like the avocado craze won’t be fading anytime soon. All-avocado restaurants are rapidly sweeping the globe, and according to recent studies, millennials are genuinely anxious about their avocados being too ripe or not ripe enough (yes, seriously). However, although avocados are a staple in the diets of many health nuts, the one drawback is that it tastes so good while having a high amount of fat, making it easy to accidentally take in more than your daily recommended amount of fat. That’s why the company Eurobanan has developed the “Avocado Light,” an exclusive variety that reportedly has all the nutrients of your average avocado with almost a third less fat.

Fruitnet reports that this low-fat avocado is “an exclusive variety” grown in Latin America with a “smooth, shiny green skin and a delicate light flavor.” An added bonus: The avocado ripens quickly, but has a slower rate of oxidation, meaning a longer “perfectly ripe” window for those anxious millennials. The Avocado Light, which is being officially launched this month in Madrid, has been verified by laboratories and has been approved by the Spanish Health Foundation’s Food Health Program, according to Fruitnet.

“[The Avocado Light’s] arrival in Spain could mark the second big jump in the development of the avocado [in] the market,” Eurobanan’s import and marketing director Ramón Rey told Fruitnet. “Consumption is growing constantly, as are consumer concerns about getting a balanced diet. Now, thanks to the Avocado Light, you can enjoy this fruit at all times in a much lighter way.”

As of now, it’s unclear whether this new avocado variety will be available in American stores—so should we be worried about how much avocado we eat in the meantime? Here’s the trick: Experts recommend you think of avocado not as a fruit (which it technically is) but a fat, according to Heather Bauer, R.D., C.N. Bauer told The Cut that while avocados are mostly comprised of the healthiest kind of fat (monounsaturated) that can lower bad cholesterol, “half of an avocado would be sort of the max per day.”

That is not enough guac, Heather.

Here’s hoping Avocado Light comes to the US immediately.

