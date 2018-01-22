Lorde Reveals Jack Antonoff Introduced Her to ‘Delicious’ — and Unhealthy — American Cereals

In addition to producing her latest album Melodrama, Lorde has something else to thank Jack Antonoff for — introducing her to junk food cereals like Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms.

“When I came to New York, we had only written together maybe a couple of times, and we were very obsessed with each other on a creative level as buds,” the New Zealand-born singer explained during an interview with Billboard for their latest cover story.

And while they were working on the album together — which was recorded mainly in the basement of the producer’s Brooklyn apartment — the pair found some very interesting ways to get to know each other better.

“I was sort of doing nothing in New York, and we did this thing where for five days in a row we just kept having dinner every night, just getting to know each other,” she added. “One night, somehow, it came up that I hadn’t had Cap’n Crunch or Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Lucky Charms. He was like, “We have to do this.’ ”

“So we went to a bodega, got all of these cereals and went back to his house in Brooklyn and did a little lineup of bowls. We tried, like, 20 different kinds of cereal,” she continued, explaining that she still thinks “about Cinnamon Toast Crunch all the time.”

She also revealed that “delicious” Reese’s Puffs cereal holds a special place in her heart.

And the 21-year-old’s love of sweet treats doesn’t end in the breakfast cereal section of the grocery store. She also has a passion for baking.

“I bake a lot,” she said. “Yesterday I made this lime cheesecake with Swiss meringue on top — I spent a couple of hours trying to get that right.”

Lorde also revealed that she was “kind of blitzed” at a party when she found out she was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2018 Grammys.

“True to the DNA of the record, I was at a massive party [in Australia]. I was drinking, and I was kind of blitzed. It was the middle of the night, and I was aware the nominations were coming out, and I’d done that thing where I’d convinced myself that [I wouldn’t be nominated],” she explained. “And then a friend found me and told me, and we were the only people in this room who knew. It was such a special moment.”

“It’s crazy I’m the only woman in my category, and I feel very proud of that,” she added. “But I’m also stoked that I’m in there with four incredible artists of color — it’s a big moment for the Grammys. It’s exciting when these institutions move in the right way. To me, that is a huge victory.”

Lorde is nominated alongside Childish Gambino (Awaken My Love!), JAY-Z (for 4:44), Kendrick Lamar (Damn) and Bruno Mars ( 24K Magic).