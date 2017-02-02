Leonardo DiCaprio Gets a Steak Dinner from Internet Sensation ‘Salt Bae’ — See the Amazing Photo

First step: Become an internet sensation. Next: Salt a steak for Leonardo DiCaprio.

Nurset Gokce—or “Salt Bae”, as the world has come to know and love him by—first graced us with his beautiful presence in January by salting a seared steak in the most elegant of ways. After the internet nearly exploded (and James Corden dedicated a whole segment to him), it looks like the Revenant star wanted to see the action up close.

The Turkish chef posted a photo of himself on Instagram mid-salting while DiCaprio looks on with what we can only imagine is amazement.

2017 Oscar adayi sensin dedi#saltbae #saltlife #salt @leonardodicaprio A photo posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:27am PST

The photo was taken at Gokce’s steakhouse in Dubai, Nusr-Et. But if you’re an American looking to get a slice of Salt Bae’s meat, fret not: The chef is has landed his own New York City restaurant—which we can imagine will book up as fast as his salting abilities have spread across the internet.