Lea Michele Shares Her 'Signature Cocktail' for Battling the Flu

Lea Michele may have caught the flu bug, but she isn’t letting it get her down.

On Thursday, the actress posted a series of photos and videos on her Instagram, sharing her go-to recipes for combatting the virus.

“So currently this is my life,” the 31-year-old says panning over her countertop with an assortment of ingredients on it. “I drank more of this than I’d like to admit.”

The wellness drink, which she says she’s been drinking “all day”, is a mixture of apple cider vinegar, honey, lemon and ginger, and she served it in a coffee mug that features three lines: “don’t even think about it”, “really not a good idea” and “you may speak now” going down the side.

“This flu will not get the best of me,” she says.

She also shared her recipe for homemade “healing” soup: “Just a simple lemon garlic broth with kale and mushroom! So good for fatigue and flu buster,” she captioned a shot of her bowl.

This isn’t the first time Michele has let her followers in on her healthy diet. She has been known to do a “Wellness Wednesday” post every week, where she once shared a look inside her fridge.

“I always keep tons of healthy fruits and vegetables in my refrigerator that are all organic,” the former Glee star has said. “I find that the healthier foods I have at home the more nutritious snacks I have on hand at all times. Rather than snacking on bad things it helps me to stack [sic] on good things all the time. Yum!”