Lea Michele Makes a ‘Date Night’ Meal for ‘Someone Special’ (with Help from Gwyneth Paltrow)

Thursday night was “date night” for Lea Michele.

The singer hosted her old friend Jonathan Groff for a delicious homemade (and healthy!) meal at home and documented the whole process on her Instagram story. Michele started showing off her efforts in the kitchen by teasing who her dinner guest could be.

“Cooking for someone special tonight,” she wrote on an appetizer platter filled with carrots, celery, hummus, chips and marinated olives.

When planning her menu for the big night, the actress revealed that she would be modeling one dish after a recipe she saw on her former Glee costar Gwyneth Paltrow‘s lifestyle site, goop. “@goop you inspired me to make today’s peach and heirloom salad!” she wrote of the recipe from blogger Annie Garcia that goop shared on their Instagram story the day before.

If you missed the story live, Michele listed all the ingredients you’ll need including sliced fresh peaches, heirloom tomatoes, basil (she used homegrown herbs from her garden, but store-bought will do just fine), olive oil and sea salt. She even put her own little spin on it by adding a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and some crumbled cheese.

“This is going to be yummy!” she wrote.

Also on the menu were roasted rainbow potatoes and roasted asparagus—a technique she learned from another pal. “[Ashley Tisdale] taught me the best asparagus recipe! Simply grilled under the broiler with olive oil and salt!” she wrote. “It’s my favorite!”

Once the food was prepped, Michele got the mood set with some Ituana music and a little pinot noir. “Date night necessity organic @freywine made with no added sulfites! (Aka less hangover!)” she wrote.

When her former Spring Awakening costar arrived for dinner he did so in true theater fashion by dancing into her Instagram story. “I’ve never felt like more of a grownup with you,” Groff laughed as they finally sat down to eat.