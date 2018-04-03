Le Creuset Launches Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Le Creuset is adding even more must-have cookware to its collection: The beloved purveyor of ceramic Dutch ovens, braisers, and saucepans is launching a new seven-piece stainless steel cookware set today.

Most dedicated home cooks already know why Le Creuset is so well loved in both professional and personal kitchens: The cast iron appliances last forever and the endlessly-popular Dutch oven—while considered an investment purchase for most people—is so useful in the kitchen, you could cook a new dinner in it every night.

“Le Creuset’s enameled cast iron Dutch ovens are rightly praised for their versatility – from searing to braising to baking bread, enameled cast iron is a wonderful tool to have in your kitchen,” Will Copenhaver, Director Marketing Communications, at Le Creuset, told Food & Wine. “That said, there are times when you need to boil a quick pot of water for pasta, or perhaps get a light and quick sear on a piece of salmon.”

That’s where the Le Creuset stainless steel collection comes in. The 7-piece set includes a 10-inch frying pan, and 2-quart saucepan, a sauté pan, and 7-quart stock pot. Each piece is printed with the iconic three ring Le Creuset design. The company is launching a new 2-piece set of nonstick stainless frying pans, as well.

Le Creuset’s stainless steel is also lighter than cast iron, and because it also heats up much faster than cast iron, allows you to expand the range of dishes you can prepare using the company’s cookware.

“Tri-ply stainless steel heats up very quickly and allows for very precise temperature control, and in instances where you want your cookware to be light, versatile and quick to cool, stainless is a wonderful option,” added Copenhaver.

Does the new stainless steel collection look as pretty as, say, the mint lime collection, the millennial pink set or the clover-shaped Dutch oven that’s perfect for Saint Patrick’s Day? Not quite — but we’ll take it!

Stainless Steel Stockpot, $160 on lecreuset.com

Non stick stainless steel fry pan, $96 on lecreuset.com