Le Creuset Is Releasing a New Line for Disney-Lovers

While normally being Sneezy or Dopey in the kitchen are frowned upon, soon Disney lovers are going to want to spend a lot of time doing just that. Le Creuset is has just announced two limited edition lines of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs themed cookware that is both durable and adorable.

The beloved French cookware brand has teamed up with Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios for a new line of movie inspired dishes, as a tribute to the 80th anniversary of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The enchanting (get it?) cookware will go on sale on November 17.

One set features a giant cast iron cocotte (that’s basically a fancy word for a casserole dish) in the shape of a red apple that would surely tempt Snow White. Rounding out the set are a Snow White charm and red and white tea towel decorated with Snow White and all of your favorite dwarves. The set costs $230, so maybe put it on your Christmas wish list. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, pick the second set, which has all the same magic, but a slightly smaller, yet still tempting, red apple cocotte for $55.

The Snow White themed dishes aren’t Le Creuset’s first foray into adding a little Disney magic into their cookware.

In February, they teamed up with Williams Sonoma to offer fans a limited-edition cobalt cast iron soup pot, decorated with perfect roses as a tribute to the live-action Beauty and the Beast. Then they released a brilliant yellow Dutch oven intended as an homage to Belle’s dress from the same film. The lid came topped with the phrase “Be Our Guest” that is guaranteed to make fans burst into song—or at least try to compete with the culinary skills of Chef Bouche, the Beast’s very own stove/cook.

To pick up the latest Disney collaboration, visit LeCreuset.com and saks.com beginning November 17.