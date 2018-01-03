Le Creuset Just Launched a Pretty New Color Sold Exclusively at Sur la Table

In celebration of the New Year, Le Creuset launched a fresh color sold exclusively at Sur la Table yesterday. According to the announcement on Sur la Table’s Facebook page, the pretty purple hue, appropriately named Provence, draws inspiration from “the fields of lavender dotting the landscape of southern France.” And much like the flowers known for their relaxing scent, the pretty pastel color will lend a sense of serenity to your kitchen. If cooking dinner is your favorite way to unwind after a long day of work, adding one of these new pieces to your cookware collection will make meal prep look as relaxing as it feels.

A softer take on Pantone’s Color of the Color, Ultra Violet, Le Creuset’s new hue suggests that purple really will reign supreme in 2018. If you’re ready for a bold decor move, you can try incorporating bursts of Ultra Violet throughout your home, but adding even one piece of Provence cookware is a more subtle way to introduce the trendy color into your kitchen.

Many of Le Creuset’s most popular pieces—including the 5 ½-Quart Signature Round Dutch Oven ($330) and the 9-Inch Heritage Square Baker ($50)—are now available in the new color. But the 3 ½-Quart Round Wide Dutch Oven ($200, originally $285) is the best deal going right now.

WATCH: Food Hack: Make the Creamiest-Ever Mashed Potatoes

If Le Creuset’s now sold-out constellation print Dutch oven is any indication, this freshly-launched color could sell out quickly. Plus, orders over $59 are currently eligible for free shipping with the code SHIPFREE, so if you were considering buying a new piece of cookware this year, now’s the time.