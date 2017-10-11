Lay’s Reveals Its Newest Potato Chip Flavor — And You’ll Want a Margarita to Pair with It

The votes are in and America has chosen: Lay’s latest potato chip flavor is Crispy Taco.

Ellen Sarem, of San Antonio, Texas, who came up with the winning flavor, took home $1 million for her submission in Lay’s “Do Us A Flavor” contest.

Sarem says she was inspired because tacos were the first thing she whipped up for her now-fiancé—a meal that did not go over well, as she missed crucial ingredients like both cheese and salsa. (We’d say she’s redeemed herself at this point).

Sarem is very happy with how the chips turned out. “You can taste the crunch of the taco shell, the spiciness of the beef, the sharpness of the cheddar, even the freshness of the lettuce, it’s amazing. Lay’s did an amazing job,” the winner says in a press video.

Crispy Taco beat out this year’s other two finalists, Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese and Fried Green Tomato.

The trilogy was culled from millions of fan entries submitted via Lay’s website and social media between July 24 and October 8. Both runner-up finalists will receive $50,000, too. Who knew chips were the way to the big bucks?

Sarem said she is looking forward to using her winnings on a family vacation and on her son’s future education.

Prepare your taste buds, the new taco taste is now starting to line shelves everywhere.