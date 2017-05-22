Lady Gaga Goes Topless in Her L.A. Kitchen (But Don’t Try This At Home)

Lady Gaga is getting adventurous in the kitchen, and we don’t mean with her food.
The singer posted a photo from her Los Angeles home wearing nothing but a pair of black sweatpants in front of the stove while she grinds pepper on her breakfast. In the topless pic, Gaga has her back turned with her tattoos and toned physique on full display.
Recreating the sexy moment at home is definitely not recommended: Though Gaga looks fabulous as always, we are quite worried for her safety. She appears to have a plate of bacon next to her on the counter and captioned the snap with a fried egg emoji, which means she’s at risk for grease splatter on her skin. (We know this from experience.)
Gaga used the photo as a unique opportunity to wish supermodel Naomi Campbell, who turned 47 on Monday, a happy birthday.
After losing her best friend Sonja Durham to cancer on Sunday, the singer has taken to cooking in order to cope.
“I vow to be a warrior for [Sonja] and be a voice for cancer patients so the world can continue to improve the dialogue and the fight,” she wrote on Instagram. “I loved her. I still love her. And I love so much her husband Andre, stepson Sante, and friends. I made them some food yesterday. I will keep cooking. Cooking my soul until it understands this.”
I don't know how to put a price on a friendship. I'm not even sure how you can assess the size of its meaning, only really your heart truly knows and it's too special for words. I feel two competing feelings. Firstly, that I will live everyday with more passion, more determination, more compassion and more giving than ever before. Because that's who she was, and it's what drew us to each other, and I know it's what she always wanted for me. She had this incredible way of releasing me from the anchor of my own sadness that held me back, she loved me fearlessly while I learned how to cope with fame and stay inspired no matter how scared I was. She knew all I cared about was the music. She made that ok. The other feeling I have is that of being robbed of the last 10 years of my life, friendship and career with her. Like someone took her from us, and with that taking took all the good times. I know that's not true, and I know that I have those memories forever, I'm just in shock that I will never have new ones with her. I'm in shock that I won't see her again until I pass too. I vow to be a little stronger everyday for her because that's what she would have wanted, I vow to be stronger for anyone who's lost somebody to cancer. I'm a part of that family now. I vow to be a warrior for her and be a voice for cancer patients so the world can continue to improve the dialogue and the fight. I loved her. I still love her. And I love so much her husband Andre, stepson Sante, and friends. I made them some food yesterday. I will keep cooking. Cooking my soul until it understands this. Last thing I told her, "Go find Joanne, Sonj." Somehow I think she did. @sonjad7777 #sonjadurham #grigiogirls
Gaga showed off her hard work in the kitchen with a photo of tin containers of food with sweet messages written on top for Durham’s family. “Take care of those who you love who are suffering I think it helps us all to survive,” she wrote.
The star also found some comfort in the supermarket. “Where every Italian girl goes to gather herself,” she captioned a recent photo of herself at a meat counter.