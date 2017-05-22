Lady Gaga Goes Topless in Her L.A. Kitchen (But Don’t Try This At Home)

Lady Gaga is getting adventurous in the kitchen, and we don’t mean with her food.

The singer posted a photo from her Los Angeles home wearing nothing but a pair of black sweatpants in front of the stove while she grinds pepper on her breakfast. In the topless pic, Gaga has her back turned with her tattoos and toned physique on full display.

Recreating the sexy moment at home is definitely not recommended: Though Gaga looks fabulous as always, we are quite worried for her safety. She appears to have a plate of bacon next to her on the counter and captioned the snap with a fried egg emoji, which means she’s at risk for grease splatter on her skin. (We know this from experience.)

🍴🍳 #HappyBirthdayNaomi @iamnaomicampbell A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 22, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Gaga used the photo as a unique opportunity to wish supermodel Naomi Campbell, who turned 47 on Monday, a happy birthday.

After losing her best friend Sonja Durham to cancer on Sunday, the singer has taken to cooking in order to cope.

“I vow to be a warrior for [Sonja] and be a voice for cancer patients so the world can continue to improve the dialogue and the fight,” she wrote on Instagram. “I loved her. I still love her. And I love so much her husband Andre, stepson Sante, and friends. I made them some food yesterday. I will keep cooking. Cooking my soul until it understands this.”

For Sonja's husband Andre. ❤take care of those who you love who are suffering I think it helps us all to survive A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 21, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Gaga showed off her hard work in the kitchen with a photo of tin containers of food with sweet messages written on top for Durham’s family. “Take care of those who you love who are suffering I think it helps us all to survive,” she wrote.

Where every Italian girl goes to gather herself. Meat counter. 🔪 A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 21, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

The star also found some comfort in the supermarket. “Where every Italian girl goes to gather herself,” she captioned a recent photo of herself at a meat counter.