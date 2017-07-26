Kylie Jenner Is ‘Trying This Whole Vegan Thing’—See Her First Few Meals

Kylie Jenner is shaking up her diet.

The reality star announced on Snapchat on Tuesday that she is “trying this whole vegan thing” and documented her first few homemade meals for the plant-based way of life.

First up on her menu were tacos. Instead of using meat, Jenner appeared to fill her blue corn crispy tortilla shells with lettuce, salsa and vegan cheddar cheese. Sticking to a Mexican food theme, the beauty mogul soon followed up with vegan, raw, soy-free, dairy-free, grain-free nachos. “Mmm,” she captioned the food photo.

Jenner is clearly going all in on her new diet because only a few hours later, she showed off a pair of vegan pizzas bubbling in the oven. As a side dish to the pizzas, Jenner also appeared to be making some sautéed sweet potatoes.

The avid cook, who admits she’s “pretty damn domestic,” was probably at least partially influenced by her sister Kourtney Kardashian. Though the Kardashian family “health freak” (as Khloé calls her) still eats some meat, she has been open about her decision to eliminate dairy and gluten from her family’s diet.

“I kept battling with myself back and forth — like, why am I doing this diet? I have always felt fine before when eating dairy and gluten, but I do believe that we have one life to live and I would like to live it feeling my best,” Kardashian wrote on her app last year. “I have noticed a great positive change in behavior with my children when we stick to a gluten-free and dairy-free diet. I don’t think everyone needs to eat this way but we had muscle testing done, which showed we all have sensitivities to corn, gluten and dairy.”

Jenner is often sharing her recipes and experiments in the kitchen like her “breakfast of champions” and cinnamon roll waffles, so we’re excited to see how she makes the switch to all plant-based recipes. Following a vegan diet does come with its challenges though, so if you’re considering doing the same, here a few things to know before taking the plunge.