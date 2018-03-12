Kylie Jenner Reveals What Her Top Pregnancy Craving Was — And It's 'So Strange'

While Kylie Jenner went against doctor’s orders to indulge in a craving for In-N-Out Burger during her pregnancy, she also developed a strong desire for another food while expecting daughter Stormi.

Hint: She would totally get along with Eleven from Stranger Things.

The new mom, 20, answered fans’ questions about her under-the-wraps pregnancy via Twitter on Sunday, where she named Eggo waffles as her top (and most surprising) craving.

“I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven’t had one since i had her,” she explained. “so strange!”

When a fan called her out on her love for In-N-Out Burger, Jenner admitted that the fast food chain was also on the list.

“Lmao and in n out!! Donuts too,” she added.

Eggos!!! I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven’t had one since i had her. so strange! Lol https://t.co/uCeljtsMP0 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Giiiiiirl…don’t lie we know it was in-n-out 😂😘 pic.twitter.com/CMUDr1RZwA — baby (@prncessschelsea) March 12, 2018

Lmao and in n out!! Donuts too 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/JMBmFeHcUH — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Although Jenner said there was “no worst part” of her pregnancy, she did share that she missed eating sushi during the Q&A session.

The makeup mogul also revealed the first thing she ate after going through labor: Bread from West Hollywood restaurant Craig’s, known for its famed bread basket. “I had it waiting for me lol,” she wrote.

there really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi lol 😂 I had such a perfect experience. she moved a lot 😊 https://t.co/4IPq9Wv2yh — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

the bread from Craig’s! I had it waiting for me lol https://t.co/6E8modERHx — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

In a video titled “To Our Daughter” that documented her pregnancy, Jenner ignored her doctor’s advice to “never eat In-N-Out.”

“It’s just In-N-Out these days literally tastes like…” the reality star said, taking a minute to think of the perfect way to describe it. “It’s the best I’ve ever had.”

In the next scene, Jenner ordered a double cheeseburger and fries “well done.”

Later in the video, Jenner walked a friend through what was on her plate during what appeared to be a family party.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

“Two burgers, one for me, one for the baby. And two different fries,” she said, explaining, “‘Cause I like regular fries and she really likes sweet potato fries.”

“And then I get enough mac ‘n’ cheese, greens, one rib,” she added.