Jordyn Woods Says Kylie Jenner Is ‘a Monster’ When She Hasn’t Eaten

When Kylie Jenner is really hungry, a Michelin-starred restaurant just won’t suffice.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of the 20-year-old’s show Life of Kylie, she’s seen dining with her friend Jordyn Woods, personal assistant Victoria Villarroel and her mom Kris Jenner at an upscale eatery — but she’s not having any of it.

The server presents the table with a plate of yellow cheese and alpaca’s heart, causing everyone at the table to squirm besides Kris. “This melts in your mouth,” says the momager.

Kylie, who has previously professed her love for the simpler things in life, like ramen and Lucky Charms, tells the table: “I just need some f—— spaghetti.”

At a restaurant known for having multiple smaller portions, Kylie proclaims what most people are probably thinking: “I mean, I just don’t really think this is like gonna fill me up.”

Her best friend then reveals how relatable Kylie actually is. “We didn’t eat the whole day and when Kylie doesn’t eat the whole day, she’s not Kylie, she’s a monster,” says Woods.

But Kris snapped into mom-mode and didn’t give up after her daughter complained that the last thing she ate was guac and chips on their plane. “Well, we can’t leave right now,” she says. “Play ball, kid.”

