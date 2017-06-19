Kylie Jenner Goes Braless While Eating Pomegranate Seeds (and Twerking)

If you know Kylie Jenner, you know she loves pomegranate seeds.

The reality star dug into her preferred late night snack on Friday still dressed in her shimmery bronze dress from dinner with Jordyn Woods and Pia Mia. Jenner documented every last bite on her Snapchat in a series of videos where she proceeds to eat the fruit, model for the camera and even twerk. She doesn’t say a word before finishing the entire container, instead all you can hear are a few laughs from her pals filming her.

Earlier in the night, the trio dined at the Los Angeles restaurant The Nice Guy. Jenner showed off their dessert made up of doughnuts, cookies and ice cream. “My babies,” she captioned the impressive spread, though it clearly failed to fill her up.

Jenner’s love for the sweet seeds—which boast a number of health benefits including lowering your cholesterol and improving dental health—goes way back. In 2011, she tweeted “Kylie Fact: i eat three packs of pomegranates everyday 🙂 yummm.” She also chose to forgo the MTV Video Music Awards last year to watch from her couch with a bowl of the fruit. “If anyone knows me, you know I love pomegranates,” she said at the time.

The Life of Kylie star recently returned from a trip to Miami where she was spotted having a casual dinner at Miami Beach’s Bodega Taqueria y Tequila with her latest flame Travis Scott. There Jenner ordered a chicken quesadilla while Scott tucked into an assortment of tacos, and both washed down their meals with Mexican orange soda.

“They were affectionate,” a source told PEOPLE.