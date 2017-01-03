Kylie Jenner Reveals the ‘Breakfast of Champions’ She Makes ‘Every Morning’

If you haven’t noticed, Kylie Jenner is “pretty damn domestic.”

When she’s not expanding her beauty empire, the reality star can be found cooking away on her Snapchat. Sometimes she’s making lasagna in her underwear and other times she’s starting a national dialogue on ramen noodles. (We didn’t give her the 2016 Foodie Award for Best Snapchat Chef for nothin’, people.) But Jenner says breakfast is by far her favorite meal to prepare.

“I seriously love being home and cooking for my friends and family, especially breakfast,” she writes in a new post on her app and website.

Her go-to dish to whip up for her boyfriend Tyga is something she calls “My Breakfast of Champions.” “I make the same meal every morning because it’s amazing and it’s T’s favorite,” she says. “He always asks for it!”

The meal, which Jenner assures is “so easy, anyone can do it”, is essentially an egg and rice scramble with a side of sausage.

Using pre-cooked white rice and turkey breakfast sausage patties, “I cook the eggs and rice together in a pan (sometimes I add cheese too),” explains Jenner, “and in a separate skillet I fry up the sausage with a little olive oil for about 13-15 minutes until it’s well-done … and voila!”

For a little extra pop of flavor, Jenner suggests sprinkling the sausage with some garlic powder (an ingredient she also uses on her ramen by the way).

In her own words … “Seriously, that’s it.”