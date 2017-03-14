Kylie Jenner’s Cinnamon Roll Waffles Are ‘Really Simple, But Really Good’

When the thought of making waffles from scratch sounds like too much of a hassle, Kylie Jenner has just the trick.

The reality star, who is known for creatively whipping up dishes on Snapchat, is sharing her easy way for making “special” cinnamon roll waffles on her website.

The recipe — which she may have inherited from her sister Kendall after she shared the technique way back in 2014— involves only two ingredients: non-stick spray and packaged cinnamon rolls (and the icing that comes with it). Sounds easy enough, right?

“They’re really simple, but really good,” she says on Snapchat.

Below Jenner breaks down the full fool-proof food hack and how you can be eating these in minutes.

Kylie Jenner’s Cinnamon Roll Waffles

1. Let your waffle maker heat up and then lightly spray it with a non-stick oil. Next, open your can of cinnamon rolls (my fave is Pillsbury’s!) and put aside the icing that comes with it for later.

2. Take one of the rolls and place it in the center of the waffle maker and close it. (You could put more than one roll in at a time, but just keep in mind they’ll probably cook together into one giant waffle—which might be a good thing, lol.) Let it cook for about 3 to 4 minutes, depending on how brown you like your waffles. Repeat this process until you’ve made as many waffles as you like.

3. Drizzle the icing all over your waffles and enjoy! If you try my cinnamon roll waffles, tweet me a photo so I can see how yours came out.