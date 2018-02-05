Your Comprehensive Guide to All of Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Cravings

Sweet Surprise

Now that Kylie Jenner has confirmed her pregnancy and revealed that she gave birth to a "beautiful and healthy baby girl" on Feb. 1, the reality star is letting fans in on what she's been up to for the past nine months—and what she's been eating. In the YouTube video she posted Sunday morning alongside her announcement—which is filled with intimate moments during her journey to parenthood with boyfriend Travis Scott—Jenner shares her fast food cravings, the delicious details at her baby shower, and what it's really like eating for two.