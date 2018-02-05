Food
Your Comprehensive Guide to All of Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Cravings
The new mom revealed her go-to indulgences during the past nine months
By Ana Calderone•@anacalderone
1 of 8
Sweet Surprise
Now that Kylie Jenner has confirmed her pregnancy and revealed that she gave birth to a "beautiful and healthy baby girl" on Feb. 1, the reality star is letting fans in on what she's been up to for the past nine months—and what she's been eating. In the YouTube video she posted Sunday morning alongside her announcement—which is filled with intimate moments during her journey to parenthood with boyfriend Travis Scott—Jenner shares her fast food cravings, the delicious details at her baby shower, and what it's really like eating for two.
2 of 8
Birthday Cake
The video montage captures Jenner's 20th birthday celebration, which took place only a few months after finding out she was expecting. There, Scott, her mom Kris Jenner, her siblings and her nieces and nephews surround her as she blows out the candles on a purple and pink cake from the family's favorite bakery Hansen's Cakes.
3 of 8
Fast Food Cravings
Despite her doctor's recommendation to avoid fast food, the beauty mogul admitted that there was one restaurant she couldn't stay away from. "It's just In-N-Out these days literally tastes like it’s the best thing I've ever had," says Jenner.
4 of 8
Drive-Thru Runs
Next, the camera cuts to a recent visit to the famed burger chain, where Jenner asks for a double cheeseburger, "well done" fries and debates adding cheese fries to her order. “Do I want cheese fries today?” she asked her friends inside the car with her. “No. I’m okay, right?” But after taking their food to go, Jenner seemed to regret her decision. “Who got cheese fries?” she asked. “Kylie, do you need cheese fries?” her friend replied. “Oh my God,” Jenner exclaimed.
5 of 8
Shower Goodies
At her baby shower, where much of the montage was filmed, Jenner's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope sampled some of the sweets at the soiree, including a chocolate fountain and rice cereal treats.
6 of 8
Latte Art
Every detail of the shower was thought out, all the way down to the baby bottle design on top of Jenner's coffee.
7 of 8
Dinner for Two
During a family party, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained the thought process behind some of her food choices. “Two burgers, one for me, one for the baby," she says, showing off her plate. "And two different fries, 'cause I like regular fries and she really likes sweet potato fries. And then I get enough mac ‘n’ cheese, greens, one rib.”
8 of 8
Late-Night Snack
In November, though was still keeping her experience a secret, the avid cook did give fans a glimpse into her pregnancy diet on her app. "I recently whipped up my fave granola bowl for a late-night snack and it was next level," she said of the dish that calls for Greek yogurt, KIND granola, blueberries and sliced bananas. "This may look easy (and yes, it is) but there's a method to my madness."