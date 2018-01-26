Kumail Nanjiani Had to Eat a Bowl of His Least Favorite Vegetable After Losing an Oscars Bet to Edgar Wright

For most, celebrating an Oscar nomination calls for a bottle of bubbly, but for Kumail Nanjiani, the taste of success was not as sweet.

The comedian lost a bet to Baby Driver writer and director Edgar Wright after he was nominated for an Academy Award alongside his cowriter-wife Emily V. Gordon for their film The Big Sick. As forfeit, Nanjiani, who apparently can’t stand Brussels sprouts, was to then eat a hefty serving of them.

On Tuesday, Wright, who also picked up nomination for film editing, sound editing, and sound mixing for his film Baby Driver, publicized the pair’s wager on Twitter.

“I told @kumailn that he and @emilyvgordon would get a best screenplay nomination and that if I was right, he had to eat a bowl of brussel sprouts,” he explained.

After a few hours had passed, The Big Sick writer confirmed he would be keeping his side of the bargain, re-tweeting Wright’s message and added: “Edgar loves brussel sprouts. I hate brussel sprouts. Tonight I will be eating a bowl of brussel sprouts and enjoying it for the first time.”

And now there is photographic evidence of the exchange.

"I love Brussels Sprouts. Mr @kumailn does not. Last year I said he and @emilyvgordon would be nominated for Original Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars and that if I was right he had to eat a bowl of sprouts. So last night we celebrated with that classic combo: champagne and sprouts," Wright wrote on a series of pictures of Nanjiani digging into his dinner. Though it appeared to be a struggle for the actor, he cleaned off his plate—and did it with pride. "I've never been happier to lose a bet & eat a bowl of something I dislike. Thank you @edgarwright!" Nanjiani tweeted before quickly adding that no, he has not found a new love for the vegetable.

The star’s relationship with Brussels sprouts is far from over though. Wright raised another valid point: What would the actor be forced to eat next if The Big Sick were to go onto win on Oscar night?

“But what if you win? What then?” tweeted the director. “I have it. If you win, you have to eat an Oscar made of Sprouts.”