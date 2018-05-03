Kroger Is Recalling Ground Beef After Customer Finds 'Blue, Hard Plastic Pieces' in Their Meat

North Carolina-based meat producer JBS USA has recalled approximately 35,464 lbs. of raw ground beef that may be contaminated with extraneous materials after a customer found “blue, hard plastic pieces” in one of its products.
The United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on Thursday, which affects several Kroger-brand ground beef products including Kroger’s private-label brand, Private Selection, and All Natural Laura’s Lean Beef.
According the FSIS, the contaminated items were produced on March 22 and bear the USDA mark of inspection “EST. 34176.” They were shipped out of distribution centers in Virginia and Indiana.
While the FSIS says there have been “no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products,” they urge anyone owning the products — even those frozen in freezers — not to consume them and instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
Customers concerned with illness or injury should contact a doctor, FSIS adds. Food and safety questions can be directed here.
Here’s a full list of all the ground beef impacted by the recall:
- 3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN – 27% FAT” with product code 95051, UPC: 011110975645, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT” with product code 95052, UPC: 011110969729, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT” with product code 95053, UPC of 011110969705, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT GROUND CHUCK” with product code 95054, UPC: 011110971395, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with product code 95055, UPC: 011110969682, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND SIRLOIN 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND BEEF” and product code 95056, UPC: 011110975638, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 92% LEAN 8% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95057, UPC: 612669316714, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 96% LEAN 4% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95058, UPC: 612669317063, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND SIRLOIN” with product code 95063, UPC: 011110969637 and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT” with product code 95064, UPC: 01111096920, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 15-lb. cases containing “JBS Ground Beef Angus Chuck 80% Lean 20% Fat Service Case” with Case UPC: 0040404800632 and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”
- 15-lb. cases containing “Ground Beef Angus Sirloin 90% Lean 10% Fat Service Case” Case UPC: 0040404800634, and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”