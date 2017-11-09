Kristen Bell Shares the Cooking Mistake She’s Made So Many Times, It’s Now a Holiday Tradition

In the midst of everything that comes with hosting a holiday, people are bound to forget a thing or two sometimes — and Kristen Bell is no exception.

Bell, who has partnered with Whole Foods Market for this year’s holiday campaign, says for the past two or three years, she’s realized she’s made the same mistake every time dinner has rolled around: “Between me and my mom, we forget to pull the tofurkey out of the freezer,” the vegetarian actress tells PEOPLE. “We were so concerned with the turkey for everyone, so 5 p.m. rolls around and we’re like ‘Oh no, we have a frozen tofurkey.'”

Bell says she now has a new “mini” tradition: enjoying the tofurkey the day after the actual holiday.

The Bad Moms 2 star, who shares several fun tips in a series of videos for the campaign, says hosting people at her house and cooking for them is her “love language.”

“It’s my ideal scenario,” she tells PEOPLE. “I enjoy going out to a good dinner but I prefer an environment where I can control the light and the music and the people that I’m around and have a more intimate experience. I enjoy welcoming people into my home.”

Bell, who is married to actor Dax Shepard, says around the holidays they are usually craving a sweet potato dish. “There’s so much you can do with it like twice baking it and adding to it to be sweet or savory by putting fruit like pomegranates on top or putting maple syrup on top of it.”

And while the couple likes to eat what is seasonally available, Bell says it’s also important she knows where the food they eat comes from.

“I think it’s important to make eating not just conscious, but fun, and I think it’s important to pay attention to where your food is from and what food is going into your body,” the mom of two says. “I knew that from a really young age because I became a vegetarian at 11 and my mom’s a nurse so she said if you’re going to be a vegetarian you need to know what foods you need and how to feed your body.”

Bell has been passing her food knowledge down to her daughters, who also enjoy spending time in the kitchen.

“I do like to involve them as much as I possibly can,” Bell says. “I also like that they are interested in the fact that I care so much about food and we can talk about that and why we eat the foods we eat, and talk about a colorful plate when I’m cutting up vegetables for a platter or a dish. We talk about what goes into it and why it’s good for your body. We have a lot of those discussions in our house so they understand that eating is something that should be done consciously.”