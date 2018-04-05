Kristen Bell's 'Major Secret' for Getting People to Eat Broccoli Involves an Interesting Ingredient

If you’re a parent looking to get your kids to eat a little more greens—or you’re an adult who still refuses vegetables—Kristen Bell has just the trick to help you out.

The actress and mom of two took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a unique recipe with her followers.

“Can I tell you a major secret to get people to eat broccoli?” Bell says while standing in her kitchen. She then shows her stovetop and broccoli cooking in a pot: “Steam your broccoli, right? That’s pretty normal.”

The 37-year-old then drops her very interesting tip: “Add salt, a little bit of crushed pretzels and a little bit of parmesan cheese. Game over, everyone will eat it. It’s delicious.”

The Frozen star, who has previously opened up to PEOPLE about sustainable eating, also shared a vegan option for the recipe with nutritional yeast and lemon juice instead of parmesan.

“I think it’s important to make eating not just conscious, but fun, and I think it’s important to pay attention to where your food is from and what food is going into your body,” Bell said last year. “I knew that from a really young age because I became a vegetarian at 11 and my mom’s a nurse so she said if you’re going to be a vegetarian you need to know what foods you need and how to feed your body.”