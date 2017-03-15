Krispy Kreme Just Released New Power Rangers Doughnuts

This article originally appeared on Real Simple.

Whether or not you’re an avid Power Rangers fan, you’re guaranteed to love these new Krispy Kreme doughnuts. The tasty treat, available at participating U.S. and Canadian locations until April 2, is being offered in partnership with Lionsgate to promote the release of Saban’s Power Rangers, which debuts in theaters nationwide on March 24.

The Power Rangers doughnuts are piped full of cream, dipped in chocolate icing, and sprinkled with edible silver glitter. Each one is topped with a blue, black, yellow, red, or pink lightning bolt sugar piece, as a nod to the colors of the Power Rangers’ suits.

In addition to the doughnuts, Krispy Kreme has also launched a digital 3D experience called Angel Grove to represent the Krispy Kreme shop featured in the movie.

“We have teamed up with Lionsgate to promote the Power Rangers film in a way that allows fans to experience Krispy Kreme in a totally new, unexpected way,” Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a statement. “The virtual opening of Krispy Kreme Angel Grove comes with the same passion and excitement experienced with a traditional Krispy Kreme shop grand opening.”

This isn’t the only limited-edition doughnut the company is offering this month. On Friday, March 17, the iconic Original Glazed doughnut is going green for St. Patrick’s Day. And last year, the company launched an entire line of festive spring doughnuts, so here’s hoping they bring back the adorable Bunny Bum treat.