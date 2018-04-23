You Can Get Krispy Kreme's New Lemon-Glazed Doughnuts Starting Today for One Week Only

Krispy Kreme has a zesty new flavor, but it’s only here for one week only.

The chain unveiled their limited-edition lemon-glazed doughnut on April 23, and customers can purchase the springtime creation in stores nationwide until April 29. The deep-fried creation is a twist on their classic glazed doughnut with a hint of fresh lemon juice.

A representative for the company tells PEOPLE that Krispy Kreme decided to launch a doughnut after the success of their chocolate-glazed doughnut during the solar eclipse in 2017. They let their customers vote on the next flavor, with lemon coming in first, beating out blueberry, caramel, and maple.

Customers were quick to hop on the lemon glazed doughnut frenzy Monday morning, and took to Instagram to share photos of their treats.

“Experimenting with the many flavor profiles lemon presents to create an all-new lemon glaze was a fun, but serious culinary challenge,” Jackie Woodward, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. “There has been so much anticipation and zest for the new Lemon Glaze Doughnut, we can’t wait to share the joy with our fans!”

You can go to krispykreme.com/lemon to find a participating location near you.