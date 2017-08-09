Krispy Kreme Unveils Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts and We Are Mesmerized

Just when we thought Krispy Kreme couldn’t top their latest creation — the Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut — they decided to wow us all.

The beloved doughnut chain is releasing their first-ever chocolate glazed doughnut on Aug. 21 and during special evening Hot Light hours on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.

The newest treat is the classic Original Glazed Doughnut but it will come smothered in a chocolate glaze, making it twice as delicious. Participating Krispy Kreme locations will also have the chocolate glazer on site for people to see the magic that goes into the special limited-time doughnut.

The exciting new addition to Krispy Kreme’s line-up is in celebration of the solar eclipse taking place across the U.S. on Aug. 21.

“The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S. Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut,” says Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “The Chocolate Glazed Doughnut is a delicious way to experience the solar eclipse – no matter where you are – and we can’t wait for fans to try it.”