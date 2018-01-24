Food
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals What’s Inside Her ‘Non-Dairy Fridge’—Including Something Special for Kim
The reality star says she “always” keeps these food staples at home
Dairy-Free Essentials
"Since my household is dairy-free, we have a few favorite products that we always keep in our refrigerator," Kourtney Kardashian writes in a new post on her app. Though she's previously admitted the lifestyle choice has "definitely been an adjustment" for her family, the mom of three uses these delicious items to help make snaking easier—including one product her sister Kim enjoys. Click through to see Kourtney's "dairy-free fridge staples" and how you can shop them for yourself.
So Delicious Coconutmilk Yogurt
"We try to use coconut and almond products more than rice-based products, as those supposedly have high arsenic levels," says Kourtney of foods like this yogurt alternative made with organic coconut.
Buy it! $1.99; amazon.com
Earth Balance Butter
This olive-oil based spread is great on toast and can be used to sauté fresh veggies or even as a substitute for butter when baking.
Buy it! $4.13; amazon.com
Follow Your Heart Cheese Slices
"Whenever Kim comes over, she loves the non-dairy cheese slices—and she's not even dairy-free!" says Kourtney.
Buy it! $6.99; veganessentials.com
So Delicious Coconut Milk Ice Cream
Eating dairy-free doesn't mean frozen treats are off limits! These pints contain only 100 calories and 1g of sugar per serving.
Buy it! $5.99; amazon.com
Kite Hill Cream Cheese
"If you keep these staples on hand, you can easily make delicious snacks and meals," she says. Try this almond milk spread on a gluten-free bagel or slice of Ezekiel bread.
Buy it! $8.79; veganessentials.com
Daiya Shredded Cheddar Cheese
This cheese substitute—which melts like the real thing—checks all the boxes for people with allergies, as it's dairy-free, gluten-free and soy-free.
Buy it! $4.99; amazon.com
So Delicious Coconut Milk
Kourtney is clearly a fan of the So Delicious brand, including their original coconut milk. The beverage contains only 70 calories in one cup and is especially tasty in coffee.
Buy it! $2.99; amazon.com
Follow Your Heart Vegenaise
Kourtney's favorite vegan mayonnaise is free of the saturated fats and cholesterol found in the regular stuff.
Buy it! $4.75; amazon.com
Lisanatti Almond Mozzarella-Style Cheese
"We make nachos with almond cheese and you would never know the difference!" says Kourtney.
Buy it! $46.64 (for 12 (8-oz.) bags; vitadigest.com