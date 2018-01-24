Holy Guacamole! Kourtney Kardashian Bares All in a Thong Bikini While Chowing Down in Mexico

Looks like all of those booty-toning exercises have paid off.

While vacationing in Punta Mita, Mexico on Wednesday, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, took in the view and the cuisine—while showing off her assets in a thong bikini, obviously.

“Guac is extra,” she captioned the shot, nodding to Chipotle while chowing down on a spread of chips and dip on the luxe balcony of her room at the eco-friendly Imanta Resort. (Lest you think this looks like a vacation cheat meal, guacamole is generally vegan, gluten, and dairy-free—making it the perfect snack for Kardashian’s strict diet.)

The reality star is traveling with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, and the pair has been taking the opportunity to enjoy some R&R. “They had a relaxing weekend,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the trip. “The resort is in the jungle and they had a guided jungle tour. They also hung out on the beach, enjoyed room service and the spa.”

It comes as no surprise that Kardashian’s vacation meal of choice is guacamole, considering her well-documented love of avocados. In her day-to-day life, she generally consumes them in the form of her signature avocado pudding, comprised of avocados, coconut milk and honey.

She also has her very own guacamole recipe on her app, which she describes as “famous”—though, perhaps, not as famous as her rockin’ body.