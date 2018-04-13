Kourtney Kardashian is taking an everything-in-moderation approach when it comes to her diet these days.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admits in a new post on her app that she’s relaxed her diet, after previously revealing in February that she weighs 98 pounds. She says she used to keep a strict daily routine, but would splurge every time she took a vacation.

“That wasn’t making sense for me anymore,” the reality star wrote. “I don’t want to throw my body off by eating whatever I want when I travel and then be really strict other times.”

Kardashian also detailed how she has evolved from following a completely gluten-free and dairy-free diet into one that involves “keeping small amounts of gluten in dairy” in her body consistently.

“I don’t like saying the word ‘cheat’ because it’s negative, which doesn’t make sense for all the hard work and eating healthy I do most of the time,” Kardashian said.

When the mom-of-three does treat herself, she says she usually does so with pizza and ice cream “in moderation.” In March, she threw herself a one-woman pizza party while wearing a see-through black top and black tights, which she shared on Instagram.

Kourtney opened up about her diet just days after her and Kim Kardashian visited their younger sister Khloé Kardashian in Cleveland, where she gave birth to her daughter amid a cheating scandal surrounding her boyfriend, NBA power forward Tristan Thompson.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Videos and photos of the 27-year-old basketball star kissing multiple other women surfaced in the final days of Khloé’s pregnancy, and Kim and Kourtney were there for Khloé as the news spread.

Watch the full special Born Kardashian streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

“They’re trying to keep her emotionally stable. The whole family is beyond pissed at Tristan,” a source told PEOPLE of her siblings’ trip to see Khloé, adding that the plan is to move her back to L.A. as quickly as possible. “The goal is to get Khloé out of there as fast as they can without jeopardizing the safety of the baby after she’s arrived. Khloé just wants to be home.”