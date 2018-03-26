Kourtney Kardashian Has a Sexy 'Pizza Party' for One Wearing a See-Through Shirt

This isn’t your third grade pizza party.

Kourtney Kardashian treated herself to take-out for one in her latest Instagram post, sharing a pic as she chows down on cheese pizza with a can of Coke to wash it down. While most would opt for loose-fitting sweatpants for the laid-back meal, the 38-year-old reality star donned a sexy sheer top, exposing her lacy black bra, and tights.

She poses with her foot on the table and gazes at the camera with a half-eaten slice in hand.

“Pizza party,” she captioned the snap.

Food is a favorite accessory through out Kardashian’s social media presence. During a January getway to Punta Mita, Mexico, she showed off her derrière while indulging in her well-known love for avocados.

“Guac is extra,” she captioned the picture, giving a nod to Chipotle’s unpopular policy.

Despite her occasional indulgences, Kourtney revealed in a deleted scene from a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she weighs just 98 lbs. — beating out her 8-year-old son Mason by a mere 36 lbs.

In one Instagram photo posted in April 2015, the mom of three revealed that she weighed in at a svelte 116 lbs. — and shut down her haters in the caption.

“I’m 5 feet tall, so everyone relax,” she wrote. “I’m on a workout kick, trying to bring some Monday motivation.”

On top of keeping her body in check, Kardashian finds keeping a clean diet is best for her and her kids’ overall health.

“I have always felt fine before when eating dairy and gluten, but I do believe that we have one life to live and I would like to live it feeling my best,” she said in 2016. “I have noticed a great positive change in behavior with my children when we stick to a gluten-free and dairy-free diet.”

“I don’t think everyone needs to eat this way,” she added. “But we had muscle testing done, which showed we all have sensitivities to corn, gluten and dairy.”