Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her Tricks for Gorgeous Dyed Easter Eggs — No Food Coloring Necessary

With Easter only a few days away, Kourtney Kardashian is sharing how she makes dyeing eggs fun — without using chemicals.

The reality star, 37, who is mom to sons Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, and daughter Penelope, 4, says the activity is one of her favorites to do with her family.

“The last several years, we have been using fruits and vegetables to make all-natural dyes,” Kardashian says on her website. “Some of the colors show up quickly, others take longer for the pigment to appear, so we leave them in overnight. The kids love to experiment with and decorate their eggs in their own unique way.”

See below to make them yourself.

For PINK:

1 beet, chopped

2 cups water

1 tbsp. salt

1 tbsp. vinegar

For YELLOW:

2 tbsp. turmeric

2 cups water

1 tbsp. salt

1 tbsp. vinegar

For GREEN:

4 cups spinach, chopped

2 cups water

1 tbsp. salt

1 tbsp. vinegar

For BLUE:

2 to 3 cups blueberries

2 cups water

1 tbsp. salt

1 tbsp. vinegar

1. Boil ingredients in water separately for 10 minutes.

2. Once cooled, put liquid dye in a glass jar or bowl with 1 tablespoon of vinegar per color. Lower hard boiled eggs gently into bowls and allow time for the color to appear.

NOTE: All-natural dyes take longer for the color to show up. Some take an hour, others are best to leave in for a few hours or overnight.

Prep time:

20 minutes

Cook time:

10 minutes

Total time:

30 minutes