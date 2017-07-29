Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian’s Kupcakes! Sisters Get Crafty Decorating Sweet Treats

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian have certainly put in plenty of hard hours in the gym. So if the Keeping Up with the Kardashians sisters want to enjoy a sweet treat from time to time, they’ve earned it — and Friday was no exception.

The sisters kicked off the weekend by rewarding themselves for another hard workout with some cupcakes at Duff’s Cakemix in West Hollywood, California.

The DIY dessert design studio lets the customer be the artist, and Kourtney and Khloé were ready. With Kourtney’s kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, by their side, the family got to work — decorating dozens of delicious-looking chocolate cupcakes to their heart’s content.

Of course, the reality stars shared all on social media.

One cupcake was done up with a heart-eyed emoji face. Another, a shark head swimming in a pool of water according to one shot shared to Snapchat by Kourtney, 38.

Snaps from Khloé, 33, got a little more detailed — showing close-ups of the cupcakes, one decorated as a panda bear and the other, a mermaid.

There were a handful of other colorful creations too — including glittery cupcakes that looked too good to eat.

Duff’s Cakemix comes from Ace of Cakes star and celebrity baker Duff Goldman. Pre-baked cakes and cupcakes are provided to guests, as are all decorating tools and embellishments. A guide is there along the way to help.

“It’s a chance to create from your heart, with your hands; to share an experience with family and friends,” the website says. “Your tempting creations may be eaten quickly, but the memories will last a lifetime!”

Cupcake-decorating appears to be a beloved pastime for the Kardashian sisters and their family. On Cinco de Mayo, Kourtney and Khloé event set up their own home cupcake studio for themselves and the kids — including Kourtney’s daughter Reign, 2 — embellishing gluten-free cupcake with four different types of icing and more sprinkle toppings than one could possibly imagine.