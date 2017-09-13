Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Secrets to Eating Healthy at Restaurants (Like How to Avoid the Bread Basket)

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing her secrets to keeping a healthy diet despite a busy life on the road.

In a new post on her website, the reality star reveals how she wards off temptation while eating out—like how to avoid devouring the infamous bread basket—and how she prepares food before a big trip with her three kids.

“When I go to a restaurant for lunch or dinner, I always order green tea with almond milk and honey, right when I arrive,” she says. “Having a green tea to sip on gives me something to do, so I don’t get tempted to eat the bread basket while I’m waiting.”

When it comes to picking her entree, Kardashian avoids dishes with sauces and requests a lettuce wrap if something comes with bread. “I’ve found there are healthy options everywhere—they even had gluten-free pizza crust in Italy!” she says.

The dairy-free, gluten-free star is also not one to use up her calories on alcohol. She’s more likely to stick with water when dining out but if she does order a drink, her go-to is a tequila on the rocks with fresh lime.

Doing her research is a big part of how Kardashian stays on track. “I talk to the restaurants in my neighborhood and find out where they source their food. I’ll ask if their meat is grass-fed, whether or not their produce is organic or local, things like that,” she says. “Being informed helps me choose the best local restaurants to go to with my family.”

And for times when no Kardashian-approved eatery is within reach, like in the airport, the mom to Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, makes sure to pack her own snacks. “Bringing your own snacks—especially for the kids—is a great way to have healthy options that everyone likes. Also, if we’re gone for a big trip, I’ll pack a bag full of gluten-free snacks to bring with us, so we have our pantry staples wherever we go,” she adds.

But, of course, she’s also not immune to the occasional cheat day while abroad. “You only live once, so traveling is a time that we cheat here and there—especially when we’re in other countries, where the quality of food can be so much better,” she says.