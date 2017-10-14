Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her Favorite Gluten and Dairy-Free Baking Products

It’s no secret Kourtney Kardashian lives by a strict diet.

From sharing how to avoid the bread basket at restaurants to detailing how she detoxes, the eldest of the Kardashian clan has routinely been honest about how she maintains her health. Now the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is revealing exactly what products she loves the most.

To avoid feeling ill, Kardashian has overhauled her lifestyle, replacing many ingredients in her house with gluten-free and dairy-free ones.

“I love baking sweets at home from scratch — especially since store-bought gluten-free sweets can sometimes bother my tummy,” she posted on her website.

The 38-year-old opened up her pantry, noting the following items are some of her favorite:

Bob’s Red Mill Sweet White Rice Flour

Arrowhead Mills Organic Brown Rice Flour

Bob’s Red Mill Almond Flour

Bob’s Red Mill Gluten-Free Baking Flour

Nutiva Organic Coconut Flour

Arrowhead Mills Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix

Bob’s Red Mill Gluten-Free Rolled Oats

Woodstock Organic Cane Sugar