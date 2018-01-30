Kourtney Kardashian Shares the Current Meal Plan That Helps Her 'Stay on Track'

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s a ‘Happy Woman’ in a Thong Bikini On Her Romantic Mexican Vacation

Before the star hits the gym for a good sweat, without fail, she enjoys her fresh avocado pudding. “It only takes a few minutes to make and it provides healthy fats to give me energy before a workout,” she says. And after that she fills up on whole grain oatmeal—but not the instant variety—made fresh on the stove.

Rich Fury/Getty

For lunch time, Kardashian loves her greens. You can find her eating a salad with some good protein like chicken or salmon. But to truly eat like the star, toss the bottled dressings. Kardashian sticks to making her own as she lives a life mostly void of sugar and nearly anything processed.

When the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gets an afternoon hankering for some food fuel, she reaches for fresh veggies with avocado hummus, raw almonds or fresh fruit.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Dinner time is light in the Kardashian household. “I love fresh, simple soups made with asparagus, sweet potatoes or beets,” she says before adding that she also likes a turkey chili, which she can prep extra of on Sundays so she’s set for the week.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

And even the Kardashian family “healthy freak” needs dessert! “Even though I eat healthy most of the time, I think it’s really important to have something sweet,” she says of her go-to matcha chia seed pudding that she adds is “worth it.”

“Of course, I derail from eating healthy sometimes,” Kardashian admits, “because you have to live your life!”