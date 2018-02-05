Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Foods She Always Avoids—And the One Time She'll 'Break the Rules'

Kourtney Kardashian may be known for being a health guru, but the reality star says she also knows when to “break the rules.”

The 38-year-old recently shared her daily diet on her website, noting there are a few food groups she avoids entirely, while other days she isn’t so hard on herself.

“A few years ago, the kids and I did muscle testing and found out we have sensitivities to both gluten and dairy,” she says. “After speaking with my doctor and doing some research, I decided to try a gluten- and dairy-free diet.”

Kardashian says although it was hard to break routines in the beginning, she found ways to create—and stick with—new habits.

“Once I found good ingredient swaps and started stocking my pantry and fridge with the best alternatives—like almond milk, tortillas made from sweet potatoes, gluten-free waffle ingredients for the kids, dairy-free shredded cheese, etc.—eating this way became easier and a lifestyle choice that works for me and my family,” she says.

But as any mom to three kids knows, sticking to a perfect diet plan is not always easy. When Kardashian is traveling with her sons Mason, 8 and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5, she eases up on what they eat—but really relies on being prepared.

“For the kids, of course, there are moments when we break rules, like when we’re on vacation or at Disneyland,” she says. “I try to plan in advance to have what we need so we can stay on track, since I’ve heard cheating when you have gluten sensitivities can set your system back […] When we travel, we’ll pack a suitcase full of our pantry staples and also bring healthy snacks on the airplane.”

She adds: “I also try to avoid processed foods in general. I really try to focus on fresh and organic fruits and vegetables, and healthy proteins like salmon, chicken and eggs. When I’m traveling (and sometimes on the weekend), I’ll cheat—I’m a little more lenient now than I was when I first started this whole thing. But when I’m home and in my day-to-day routine, I try to exercise 5-6 times a week and eat healthy every day.”

Get Kardashian’s gluten-free grocery list here, dairy-free refrigerator staples here, and snacks her family likes here.