Get the Recipe for the Kardashian Family’s Favorite ‘Detox Salad’

The Kardashian crew is all about gathering around the dinner table.

“My family and I love to come together for a home-cooked meal. It’s such a nice way to catch up and connect,” Khloé Kardashian wrote in a new post on her website.

Each of the sisters is known to experiment in the kitchen with their own signature spin: Kylie Jenner is a queen in the breakfast department, Khloé is all about comfort food favorites, and Kourtney is always playing up more healthy ingredients.

“Over the years, certain dishes have become family favorites—and, boy, do they run the gamut!” said Khloé, sharing recipes for mom’s pasta primavera, her own mac and cheese, Kourtney’s dairy-free rice krispies and her detox salad.

The oldest sister’s recipe is her “go-to salad because it’s light, has protein and is full of vitamins and omega-3s,” she said. Get Kourtney’s recipe for the salmon and avocado dish below, plus her “favorite” sesame and tahini dressing to top it with.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Detox Salad

Serves: 2

3 hearts of romaine lettuce, chopped

1 large avocado

1 cucumber, peeled and sliced

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

1 pound of skinless center cut salmon

1-2 tbsp. of olive oil

Himalayan salt for seasoning

Juice from 1 lemon

1. Drizzle juice from 1 lemon on top of salmon and season with salt and pepper, let sit for 10 minutes.

2. Heat frying pan to medium with 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil. Cook salmon until opaque. Only flip once—there should be about 8 minutes total cooking time.

3. Place to side and let rest for about 5 minutes.

4. Wash and chop romaine. Place in large glass salad bowl.

5. Peel and dice cucumber and carrots. Add to salad.

6. Chop salmon into small cubes, then add to salad.

7. Dress the salad, and garnish with avocado. Add salt and pepper to flavor.

Detox Dressing

Serves: 2

⅛ cup rice wine vinegar

1 shallot clove, diced

1 tsp. Himalayan salt

⅛ tsp. fresh ground black pepper

2 tsp. of tahini

1 tbsp. sesame seeds

½ cup sesame oil

1. Combine all ingredients and whisk until completely blended together.

2. Drizzle over salad.